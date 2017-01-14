Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Students, Teachers In Isheri School

Five staff and two students of the Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State, are reported to have been abducted from their school premises by gunmen.

This was confirmed to Channels Television, by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Ogun state police command.

The force said that the gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, on Friday night in a white Hilux and took the students and the teachers away.

The students, one from the Junior Secondary School and the other in Senior Secondary, were said to have been part of a moral instruction class when they were taken.

Government Assurance

Members of staff abducted, alongside the students, included three Nigerians and two Turkish nationals.

According to staff of the school, the gunmen gained entrance through the back fence of the school, escaping through the swamp.

Meanwhile, men of the Nigeria Police and the anti-kidnapping team of the Ogun State Police Command, are already on the trail of the abductors.

The state government has also assured parents, guardians and relatives of students and staff of the school of prompt action to ensure safe and immediate release of the kidnapped students and staff.

This assurance was given by the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga while leading other members of the state executive members to the school.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the 9th anniversary of the school.

It is coming barely three months after gunmen invaded Lagos Model College in Epe and kidnapped four students, a vice president and a teacher from the school.