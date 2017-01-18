Three Killed In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

At least three people have been killed and some others injured at Samaru Kataf in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

This is following an attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident did not speak on the casualty.

But an indigine of the area told Channels Television that the attack occurred near a market on Tuesday night, shortly after the state government relaxed the 24 hour curfew that was imposed on the Local Government by the State Security Council on December, 2016.

He said that the bodies of those killed and injured have been taken to Zangon Kataf General Hospital.

However, another resident of Samaru Kataf described the latest incident as a reprisal attack by the Fulani Herdsmen to avenge the killing of some of their people by the locals in the same area on November 2016 .