Kaduna Govt. Proposes 1Bn Naira To Tackle Malnutrition

The Kaduna State government has said it is proposing an annual budget of 1 Billion Naira, to tackle malnutrition, among children in the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed this at a summit on emergency nutrition action plan held in the state capital.

The governor announced that as part of efforts to address hunger and starvation in the state, his administration will set aside funds to take care of 50,000 malnourished children in collaboration with UNICEF.

He however called on the citizens to invest at least 6,000 to 8,000 Naira to save a malnourished child

“If a child is not given the right nutrition within the first 1,000 days he or she is most likely to be incapable to think well.

“A malnourished child may not finish primary school. Investing in the life of malnourished children is to save us from insurgency” the governor said.

Speaking at the event, wife of the governor and initiator of the summit , Aisha El-Rufai, lamented that, despite Kaduna been ranked as first in the production of maize, soya, tomato and ginger, the state was still faced with the challenge of using the best natural and human resources to feed people in the most proper and acceptable manner.

She also expressed concern on the helpless women and children who were affected by malnutrition.

“Because they do not have a choice in this affliction, malnutrition strives more in impoverished homes due to inadequate supply of the balanced diet or inappropriate form of cooking, methods leading to the destruction of the nutrients plus lack of knowledge

“The past pictures of malnourished women and children were seen in distant countries but now the menace is either directly or indirectly within people of the state”.

The National Nutrition Health Survey, (NNHS) of 2015 confirms that 42% of children in Kaduna State are termed wasted from acute, under nutrition while a further 52.1% of children under 5 years old are termed stunted from chronic under nutrition”

Mrs El-Rufai said: “The nutrition indices leads to more than 50% of under-five mortality in Kaduna State.

“This poor nutrition situation cuts across all the 23 local government areas of the state.

“As a mother my heart bled when I went round and saw the situation of women, expecting mothers and children in communities of this state, especially in health care centers and other outpatient therapeutic program sites.

“It totally depressed me and gave me sleepless nights but it also triggered me into action with the purpose of saving lives and giving the women and children of this state, hope and a reason to live a meaningful and productive life”, she said.