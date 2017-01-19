President Buhari Proceeds On 10-Day Leave

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has left the country for the United Kingdom to proceed on his annual vacation.

He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

According to a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have been duly communicated”.

While away, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.

This is the third time the President will be going on leave since he assumed office.

In February 2016, he was away for five days and in June of the same year, he was away for 10 days.