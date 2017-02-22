Gunmen Kidnap Two Germans In Kaduna

Two German Archearlogists working in Kaduna, have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

They were abducted by the gunmen while working inside a bush at Jenjela village on Wednesday morning.

The gunmen also killed a local hunter who attempted to resist them from abducting the foreigners.

The Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said that the two German nationals have been working with the Nok Archealogical Centre in Kargarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state for the past 10 years, where they have been conducting research on Nok Terracota and Artifacts.

According to the Police spokesman, the Germans were in company of the villagers while working inside the bush before the gunmen invaded the bush and took them away.

He explained that adequate security had been provided for them since their arrival in the state, but in some cases, the foreigners would decide to move about freely with the villagers especially during their research work inside the bush.

Aliyu said the Anti Kidnapping squad of the police and other special forces are already on the trail of the kidnappers with the hope of rescuing the victims.

According to him, until the time of his report, no group had claim responsibility for the abduction of the German nationals.