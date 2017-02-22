Three Killed In Owerri Bank Robbery

No fewer than three people have been killed and several others wounded including a police officer, after unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked a Zenith bank branch in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Eye witness accounts say the armed robbers, numbering about 12, invaded the bank at about 2:00 pm on Wednesday and shot sporadically into the air to scare customers away after over-powering the security operatives on duty.

The men were also said to have carted away a yet to be disclosed amount of money.

So far, three people who are yet to be identified, have been confirmed dead after the operation which lasted several hours.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer Andrew Enwerem, said the command is however on top of the situation.

According to him, one of the armed robbers who was shot by the police, as well as other people who were wounded at the scene, have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri for immediate treatment.