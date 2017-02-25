Black Soot: Wike Orders Arrest Of 15 Mechanics

In furtherance of the fight against environmental pollution in Rivers state by black soot, the state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday, ordered the arrest of 15 mechanics, said to have been engaged in illegal burning of used tyres and condemned engine oil.

The governor ran into the mass illegal burning of tyres on Aba road, around the Oyigbo axis, while returning from Oyigbo where he attended the funeral service of Late Sir Precious Oforji.

He was said to have gone into the large mechanic workshop where the mechanics had used an open field to burn the tyres.

Thereafter, he directed the State Fire Service to put out the fire, while stating that the government would liaise with relevant security agencies to ensure they are prosecuted.

The governor was in the company of the Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia.

Wike noted that his administration is working with all stakeholders to ensure that the black soot polluting the atmosphere is brought under control.

He said nobody would be allowed to endanger the lives of the people of the state through harmful environmental practices.

Furthermore, the governor assured residents that the Task Force set up to tackle the black soot issue, had been duly empowered to ensure that the state’s environment is safe for all residents.