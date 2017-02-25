Kwara Assembly Okays Extension Of LG TIC Tenure

The extension of the Transitional Implementation Committee tenure for the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State by governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, has received the approval of the State House of Assembly.

The House said the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee by another three months was in order.

The incumbent TIC chairmen were inaugurated on November 12, 2016 after the expiration of the three years term of the elected council chairmen.

The chairmen were appointed to administer the council’s affairs for the next three months, which ended February 14 2017.

Governor Ahmed had written to the State Assembly requesting it to approve the the tenure of the TIC chairmen by three months, pending the conduct of the Local Government election.

In the letter read by the Speaker, Ali Ahmad at the plenary, said, “The honourable House may wish to recall the letter of notification I sent in respect of the constitution of Caretaker Committees for the 16 Local Government Councils in the state.

“The Caretaker Committees were inaugurated on November, 15 2016 for a period of three months, which ended on February 14, 2017

“A community reading of section 18 ( 5) (c) and (8) of the Kwara State Local Government Law 2006 (as amended) vested the powers on me to extend the period of dissolution of tile Local Government Council and the Caretaker Committee for three months at any given time.

“I hereby notify the House of my approval for the tenure of caretaker committees of the 16 Local Governments in the state for another three months, to ensure continuity of administration and pending the conduct of elections into the Local Government Councils”.

The Speaker, shortly after deliberation on the request, said the House had approved the request and urged the TIC chairmen to deliver on the mandate given to them.