Navy Assures Anambra Citizens Of Sustainable Security On Waterways

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has assured the people of Anambra state of sustainable security on the coastal lines and on other waterways of the River Niger.

The reassurance was given during his visit to Anambra state where he commissioned over five projects at the Onitsha Naval Outpost in Odekpe, Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Receiving him, the State Governor, Willie Obiano, commended, the effort of the Navy, especially in crippling the activities of arms dealers prowling through the River Niger.

He then assured the Navy of the government’s full support in ensuring tightened security on the waterways.