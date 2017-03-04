UN Security Council Partners MNJTF On Fighting Terrorism

The United Nations Security Council has visited the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force in N’Djamena, Chad.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Military Public Information Officer, Col. Mustapha Anka.

They were received by the Commander of the MNJTF, Major General Lamidi Adeosun and other top officials.

Head of the UN delegation, Ambassador Mathew Rycroft, offered partnership to the MNJTF saying the council is impressed with the achievements of the MNJTF.

Rycroft then assured the Commander MNJTF of the council’s “friendship and partnership”.

The delegation was given a detailed brief on the activities of the MNJTF, after which an interactive session followed.

The head of the team noted that with the role being played by the force, there is evidence that mandates would be achieved.

The Force Commander thereafter thanked the members of the Security Council for the honour accorded the MNJTF and their interest in the activities of the force to bring Boko Haram Terrorists to their knees in conjunction with the national operations of the member countries of Lake Chad Basin and Benin.

Those in attendance of the meeting were the Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Moussa Mahamat Djoui, the Chief of Staff, Colonel Major Sayed Badje, staff of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Chief of Cells, MNJTF.