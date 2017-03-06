IGP Inspects Kaduna Airport, Pledges Adequate Security For Passengers

The Inspector-General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has assured airlines and passengers flying into and out of the Kaduna Airport of maximum security.

IGP Idris made the pledge on Sunday when he inspected the security arrangement at the Kaduna airport and its environs.

The inspection comes as part of security preparation ahead of the closure of the Abuja International Airport on March 8 for repair works.

On arrival at the airport, the Police boss was received by the DIG Operations, Joshak Habila, and other top police officers.

He then proceeded to the terminal building where he inspected the security control room, arrival and departure halls among others.

From the airport, Mr Idris and his entourage moved to the Rigasa Railway which is a few kilometres away from the airport to ascertain the security arrangement at the train station.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he expressed satisfaction with the level of security arrangement in place.

IGP Idris said that in addition to maximum security already in place on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, there would be about three helicopters on aerial patrols, as well as additional personnel on ground to provide security to buses and trains that would be conveying passengers to and from the Federal Capital Territory.