Governor Aregbesola Imposes Curfew In Ile Ife

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has imposed a two-day curfew in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The declaration followed a communal clash which left seven persons dead with several others injured in the ancient city of the state in Southwest Nigeria.

Spokesman for the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, said the curfew takes effect from 6:00pm to 7:00am, and would be in force till Friday.

He added that the decision was “compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which has led to avoidable destruction of lives and property”.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aminu Koji, who confirmed the casualty figure to reporters, said normalcy has returned to the areas affected by the clash.

He explained that the clash was caused by an altercation between a Yoruba woman and a Hausa man on Tuesday, and was consequently brought under control on the directive of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The DCP said the incident left many homeless while goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.