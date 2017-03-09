President Buhari Returns To Nigeria Friday

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to return to the country on Friday, March 10, 2017.

This was revealed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups.

The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendations for further tests and rest.

According to his aide, the President has expressed appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.