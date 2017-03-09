Saraki Meets With Business Community In Germany

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has met with German businessmen as part of efforts to attract German investments into Nigeria and improve economic relations between both countries.

Senator Saraki and his team have assured investors that the Nigerian government is removing inhibitions to doing business in Nigeria and the Nigerian parliament is enacting laws in this regard.

This is the first visit of the Senate President to Germany and he is seeking a firm commitment from German parliamentarians and businessmen.

Despite being the largest economy in Europe, Germany appears to be contending with the problem of an ageing population with its impact on its workforce as well as uncertainties over the stability of the European Union after the fallout of Brexit.

Consequently, the Deputy Head of Department says the nation needs to cast its net wider for new trade partners as an uncertain future looms.

They have however listed some conditions for the proposed partnership, which include: reduction of trade restrictions in Nigeria, greater ease of repatriating foreign exchange and equity as well as removal of double taxation by the Nigerian government.