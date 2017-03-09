Senate Summons Customs CG To Appear In Uniform

The Senate has ordered the Customs Comptroller General to appear before its Committee on Customs in plenary in appropriate uniform.

This follows the uproar that greeted the customs service’s new directive on duties to be paid on imported vehicles which is yet to be abated.

While Nigerians have expressed concerns on the issue, their representatives in the Senate are livid over the insistence of the Nigerian Customs Service to go ahead with the policy.

The Senate had earlier in a resolution, asked the Comptroller General to shelve the plan until he appeared before its committee, they however, now want him to appear in uniform.

Speaking on the matter on the floor of the chamber at plenary, Senator Dino Melaye cited order 42/45, after referencing a national daily which reported that the Customs was going ahead with duty collection.

He said the Customs was operating under its own laws.