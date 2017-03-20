Africa To Get More Space In FIFA Competitions – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick, says plans are ongoing to get more space for African teams in FIFA competitions.

The newly elected executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the number of teams in CAF competitions would also be increased.

On the development of football in Nigeria, he gave assurance that Nigerian referees would be given their pride of place in the comity of nations during his tenure.

Mr Pinnick made the remarks when he visited the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba, the state’s capital.

He thanked Governor Okowa for his support in the development of human resources in the state, south-south Nigeria.

“l am in the state to say a big thank you to you and the people of the state for your encouragement and support for my election,” the NFF President said.

Governor Okowa, on his part assured Pinnick that his administration remains committed to the development of human resources and sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

He congratulated the NFF President on his election into the CAF Executive Committee, and his appointment into the FIFA Organising Committee.

“We give glory to God for your success in your election. I believe that when God has blessed a process to be, no one can stop it. I want to urge you to continue to look up to God and stay committed to your duty as you move on.

“We as a state look forward to greater things that will come your way but be rest assured that we will continually give the best of our support. We are confident in your ability and understanding of the game of football and we believe that you will perform very well.

“Always look up to God and stay committed as you move up in sports administration. We pray that God will guide you to remain focused in carrying out your new functions; when you progress, Delta State is progressing,” he said.