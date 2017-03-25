Nasarawa Govt. Calls For Support To Address Health Challenges

The Nasarawa state government has called for continuous collaboration from key stakeholders of the state, in order to address the health challenges undermining the well being of its people.

The deputy governor, Silas Agara made the call while flagging off the state wide immunisation plus days in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Since the reemergence of the polio virus in the north eastern part of Nigeria after its insulation by the world health organisation, the Federal Government and subsisting states have continued to move attention towards its eradication through routine immunisation.

To this end, the Nasarawa state government through the primary health care development agency joined counterparts across the country to flag off another round of the immunisation campaign in the state.

While declaring open the campaign, Agara explained that the exercise is imperative so as to secure the future of children and solicit for effective collaboration with stakeholders to make it a success.

“I am happy to inform this gathering that Nasarawa state is free from the re occurence of the polio virus due to the government’s sustained routine immunisation and vaccination. This impressive record is as a result of collective efforts of all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders as well as civil society organisations in the state”

He assured of more commitment on the part of the government in providing quality health care delivery in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Daniel Iya expressed concern over the immunisation status of some communities inspite of concerted efforts by the government and called on immunisation officials to brace up during the ongoing exercise, in order to mop up areas not fully covered by the previous campaign.

“The real soldiers are the people who work in our primary health centres and go on to houses, churches, mosques and schools. We should make sure we mop up those that we meet”.

The immunisation exercise is expected to last for four days from March 25-28 2017.