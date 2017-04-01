NUPENG Threatens Industrial Action Over Poor Welfare

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, (NUPENG) has threatened to embark on an industrial action, starting from Monday, April 3.

The National President of NUPENG, Mr Igwe Achese who made this announcement in Lagos says the grouse of the drivers is poor working conditions, welfare package among others.

Mr Achese further noted that the Federal Government has ignored several appeals by the union to help improve the welfare of the drivers.

He stated that, “To avert the pains and discomfort that the action might cause, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the association calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene and avoid the unfortunate situation”.

He therefore urged the government to allow the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) meet its obligations to the tanker drivers.