We Didn’t Sponsor New Party, Says PDP Faction

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has distanced itself from the formation of a new political party in the country.

This comes after news emerged that the founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, a former Chairman of the Labour Party, have unveiled a new party called Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, the Makarfi faction of the PDP said, “In the last few hours, we have received numerous calls from our party members, concerned citizens and well-wishers on our association or otherwise with the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) which was unveiled today at Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate once again that we are not in any way associated with the new party in any form or guise. The APDA is neither an offshoot of the PDP nor its alter ego as some are speculating.”

The faction said it issued the statement purely to set the records straight and to avoid unnecessary speculations “and ambiguity that may threaten the continued unity and solidarity of our party members”.

While thanking “millions of well-meaning Nigerians” for their concern and commitment to the defence of the country’s democracy, the PDP faction stressed that “In the end this democracy cannot survive without a strong and vibrant opposition”.

The PDP has been rocked by a leadership crisis for almost two years with two factions fighting for control of the party at the Supreme Court.