Kogi Politics: Adeyemi, Melaye Trade Accusations Over Election

The Senator Representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, and Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Sunday continued their bitter feud by trading accusations when they appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Senator Adeyemi who lost the Kogi West Senatorial election to Senator Melaye in 2015 insisted that he won the election but the results were manipulated.

Melaye in turn denied the claim, describing Senator Adeyemi as a desperate man who was out to distort the truth.

Both men also traded accusations over their achievements and contributions to the constituency, while also disagreeing on the performance of the Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.

Senator Melaye, who was a staunch supporter of the governor in the early months of his tenure, has since fallen out with him and called for his resignation or impeachment.

Melaye made the call after the Independent National Electoral Commission accused the governor of registering twice to vote.

But Senator Adeyemi, who has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progresives Congress defended the governor, saying he understood what he met when he was inaugurated.

On his election, Adeyemi alleged that Senator Melaye colluded with electoral officials and later on members of the judiciary to deny him justice.

“We contested elections and at the end of the day, I was told they had changed the results,” he said, while presenting what he said was a copy of the manipulated result sheet.

“These are the results; you can see alterations widely.”