Bakassi Leaders Condemn Diversion Of Relief Materials For IDPs

Updated June 8, 2017

Borno IDP's Begin Mass Production Household ProductsThe Clan Heads and Leaders of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State have condemned in totality the diversion of relief materials donated to the fire victims of Ata-Ema Clan in Day Spring by the National Refugees Commission to a Private home.

The Clan Heads are also calling on Security agencies to continue their investigation with the view to recovering all the diverted relief materials and all the identified culprits brought to book.

The Clan Head of Ata Ema, Etubom Okon Etim Okon Asuquo, spoke to pressmen in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, following a resolution reached a Clan Head and Stakeholders meeting.

Bearing their thoughts after an intensive meeting to deliberate on what just befell the people, the Clan Heads stressed the need for a proper resettlement of the people of Bakassi in Dayspring Island, as this would check such developments as the diversion of materials.

They condemned the development and called for Justice to take its course.

Also, the Leader, Bakassi Local Government Area, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa in a separate interview called on the Federal Government to probe the distribution of relief materials across the country.


