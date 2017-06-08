IGP Warns Tribal Groups Against Threats, Hate Speech

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has warned tribal groups against issuing threats to members of other groups and making hate speeches.

The Inspector General of Police said this on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja, during which he read the Riot Act to Commissioners of Police on crime prevention.

He said no group has the right to prevent anybody from residing in any part of the country.

He advised all Commissioners of Police to alert and deal with any group or individuals that attempt to threaten the peace and unity of the country.

The IGP has also directed all CPs to effect the arrest of any group or individual attempting to destabilise the peace of the country.

This follows the threat by a coalition of socio-political groups in northern Nigeria on Tuesday, issuing a three-month ultimatum for all Igbos in the 19 northern states to vacate the region.

The order was contained in a resolution reached after a meeting of the groups in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest of those behind the three-month ‘quit notice’ given to Igbos to leave northern Nigeria.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan described the threats as inciting and aimed at destabilising the peace of the country.