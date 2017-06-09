NDDC Partners EU To Develop Niger Delta Region

The United Nations has called for the intervention and core involvement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the elimination of the challenges of the rural communities in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by the UN delegation to the board and management of the NDDC at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the leader of the delegation, Mr Edward Kola identified three core issues that need the attention of the NDDC as the engine room for the development of the region.

He noted that inequitable distribution of resources, poor engagement of the youths, deprivation and the negative impact of the many agitations of the civil society groups in the Niger Delta region have contributed to conflicts in the region.

The Chairman Governing Board of the NDDC, Victor Ndoma-Egba, who also agreed to some of the challenges called for a stronger partnership and collaboration in the funding of strategic high impact projects.

Also speaking on the issue, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration Mr Derek Mene, called for proper funding either by loan or donations which he also identified as the major problem of the commission.