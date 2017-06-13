Osinbajo Praises Ex-Head Of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar At 75

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday congratulated former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) on his 75th birthday.

The Acting President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, showered praise on General Abubakar, saying his life has been marked by a distinguished career in the military and a remarkable role in the political history of the country.

Professor Osinbajo commended the elder statesman for his determination which enabled him to bring 16 years of military dictatorship to an end by overseeing a successful transition to democracy.

The acting President also commended the former head of state for his role in ensuring that the 2015 elections were successful and peaceful.

Stressing that General Abubakar’s role in the elections reflected his “deep sense of patriotism, service to nation and commitment to Nigeria’s progress and development”, Osinbajo commended him for accepting to serve as a United Nations and African Union’s envoy promoting peace and good governance in Africa.

The acting President prayed to God to grant General Abubakar long life and good health, noting that the statesman has “etched his name in the annals of history of Nigeria, with his penchant for peace and the development of Nigeria and Africa”.