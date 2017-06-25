Lopez Wins ‘Biggest Career Title’ At Queen’s

Feliciano Lopez claimed the biggest title of his long career when he battled back to beat Marin Cilic on Sunday.

The Spanish veteran defeated his Croatian opponent 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in a nerve-wracking final of the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club.

The 35-year-old, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in 2014 final when he held a match point against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, this time saved one in a tense tiebreak shootout before toppling the Croat after two hours 32 minutes.

Lopez, yet another male player in their 30s who appears to be getting better with age, is the oldest winner of the prestigious Queen’s Club championship in the professional era.

He joins a celebrated list of former champions including the likes of John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, Andy Murray and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

All of those went on to win at Wimbledon and while Lopez will be long odds to do the same in three weeks’ time, there will be few players in the draw who will fancy playing him.