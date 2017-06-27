Ondo Youths Condemn Indiscriminate Murder Among Cult Groups

Youths in Akure have condemned the increasing rate of indiscriminate, termination of lives of young people in the Ondo state capital, in the last one week as a result of bloody clashes among different cult groups in the city.

Reports say that no fewer than 10 persons suspected to be cultists had been murdered in the last three days when rival groups opened gunfire on themselves.

The killings occurred in major streets of the state capital such as Obanla, Roadblock and most recently the one that took place last night at NEPA of the city.

The president of Akure Youth coalition, Mr Tuyi Adekanbi described the development as worrisome and unacceptable, threatening that youths would soon shut down roads and markets in Akure to demand immediate intervention of government on the crisis.

In a statement posted on social media last night, Adekambi said “I Just want to call your attention to the recurring decimal of cultist killing in Akure metropolis.

Till now, nine sound healthy youths had been gruesomely murdered. Before now we had called all individuals and groups that the AKURE community is seating on a keg of gun powder with the activities of all these rivalry cults. They have graduated from night attacks and killings to broad daylight operation.”

“There is pandemonium in all the nooks and crannies of Akure. They hijack innocent people of their belongings.

“Another boy had just been shot dead at NEPA roundabout this evening. His remains had been deposited at the morgue. Imagine! Police are out of it this time around. Help us, our youths are dying everyday. Help us to call Mr Governor and our celebrated SSG to rise to there responsibility.”

The statement added that “the Akure Youths are expected to protest the cultists reckless killings today by closing major roads and markets.”

Some concerned residents of the city expressed worries over the high rate of criminal activities in the state in the last four months. They appealed to government as well as security agencies that crimes such as herdsmen killing of farmers, kidnapping, cultism and neighborhood robberies should be tackled adequately.