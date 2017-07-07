Agassi Says Trust Required To Train Djokovic

Andre Agassi on Friday said he is enjoying his role as Novak Djokovic’s coach as the Serb attempts to win his fourth Wimbledon title.

Agassi, who began working with Djokovic at the French Open, however, said that he still needs to build trust with the multi-time champion to help him return to the highest level.

“He (Djokovic) is not directing me as much as we’re learning, you know, it was my job to learn him first and I’m still learning; learning, learning and then to figure out what is it that keeps you from feeling in full flight, so that requires trust. It requires trust that I’m going to learn first and then it requires trust from him that’s going to buy into it,” he said.

When Djokovic was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the French Open quarter-finals, Agassi had already left Paris, due to prior commitments.

He will be at Wimbledon throughout – handily coinciding with his role as ambassador for a coffee company.

The way Djokovic faded in the third set against Thiem in Paris led some to suggest that Agassi may have underestimated the magnitude of his task.

But as the Serb earned his first title since January by winning in Eastbourne recently, former world number one Agassi said he had not been under any illusions before accepting the role, a job he says he is doing for free.