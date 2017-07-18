Caitlyn Jenner Considers Running For U.S. Senate

Caitlyn Jenner has joined the list of celebrities who say they are considering running for political office in the United States following the election of Donald Trump.

Jenner, who as former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner became in 2015 the most high profile American to transition to a woman, said she would decide in the next six months or so whether to run for the Senate in California.

Jenner, a Republican, told John Catsimatidis on his “CATS Roundtable” AM 970 radio show on Sunday (July 16), that she is working with activist groups to improve the Republican Party’s stance on lesbian, gay and transgender issues.

Jenner, 67, is a long-standing Republican supporter but in February she criticized the Trump administration for reversing a directive that allowed transgender students to use the public school bathrooms of their choice.