Lagos Govt Insists On Relocation Of Computer Village

The Lagos State government has said it is committed to the relocation of Computer Village from Ikeja and denied approving the construction of an ICT mall in its place.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner For Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Wasiu Anifowose, said the government was not involved with Master Plan Reality International Concept Ltd, an infrastructure firm, allegedly claiming it had the approval to build an ICT mall beside the newly built Ikeja bus terminal.

“This information is false, Lagos State Government did not issue any permit to him because his plans are not in sync with the State Government’s regeneration plan so it is not possible for him to obtain approval from the appropriate authorities,” Anifowoshe said.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt its plans to relocate the Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa as part of the Ikeja Model City Plan.

According to him, the goal is to achieve urban regeneration and increase the housing stock.

He added that the Katangowa project was at its final stage and the state government was working tirelessly towards ensuring that the project is concluded as scheduled.

“Therefore, Government will not take it lightly with anyone caught attempting to disrupt the relocation plans of moving Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa,” Anifowose said.

“The Lagos State Government met with the Executive Members of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) of Computer Village and assured them that Government is committed to its relocation plans.”

The commissioner also said that all banners displayed by the ICT firm in contravention of state laws would be removed since it does not have a planning permit to confer on it as a construction site.

“We have removed the illegal fence constructed without fencing permit and sealed the site to prevent illegal development,” he added.

According to the commissioner, the State Government has deployed officers of the ministry in Ikeja to monitor any illegal development in that area.

He urged Lagosians to be cautious and ask for planning permits to avoid being defrauded when they attempt to rent, lease or buy properties.