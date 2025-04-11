Five Injured In Lagos Explosion

An explosion on Friday occurred inside a CCTV camera dealer’s shop along Kodesho Street around Computer village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The scene of the explosion and adjoining areas were immediately taken over and cordoned off by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Lagos state police Command.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He said operatives of the Mobile Police and Conventional Police Teams have been dispatched, while the scene has been swept by the EOD Experts to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate a comprehensive investigation to determine the actual cause of the Explosion.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, also visited the scene of the explosion and assured the public that the Command was fully on top of the situation.

Urging Lagos residents to remain calm, Jimoh said investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion and other factors that might have caused the incident,

He stated that “the scene of the explosion and the adjoining area have been rendered safe and secured.”

Meanwhile, five persons inside and around the shop who sustained various degrees of injury have been rescued and swiftly recovered to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical treatment.