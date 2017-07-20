Senate Confirms Appointment Of Eight Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of eight more Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The confirmation is coming after the Senate resolved not to confirm any nominee from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo until all issues as regards confirmation of appointments are resolved.

However, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki explained that the Senate would only limit confirmation to the agencies stated in the constitution of which the electoral body INEC, is included.

Twelve nominees had been awaiting the confirmation of their appointments after the lawmakers earlier approved the appointment of 15 others out of the 27 nominees whose names were sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate, however, rejected the nominee from Niger State and stepped down the confirmation of the nominees from Kebbi, Lagos and Zamfara states.

READ ALSO: Senate Confirms Appointment Of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Senate had earlier approved the appointment of the first set of nominees on June 1, more than two months after their nomination.

Their appointment had been approved following the presentation of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC by Senator Suleiman Nazif.

Senator Nazif had said the nominees were screened by the police, Code of Conduct Bureau and Department of State Services before their appointments were approved.

President Buhari sent the names of 27 REC nominees to the Senate on March 23, 2017.