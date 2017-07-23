Veteran Actor Adebayo Faleti Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian actor, poet, and writer, Adebayo Faleti has died at the age of 86.

It was gathered that Mr Faleti died in the early hours of Sunday morning, at the University College Hospital Ibadan (UCH).

Faleti, a graduate of Ibadan Boys High School and the first person to translate the National Anthem to Yoruba, starred in popular yourba movies.

He was also noted for his roles in Tunde Kelani’s Thunderbolt and Saworoide.

He has received awards like Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts, Order of the Niger (OON) among others.