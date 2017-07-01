25 Injured In Arkansas Nightclub Shooting

Gunfire erupted at a hip-hop concert in a Little Rock, Arkansas nightclub early on Saturday morning, wounding at least 25 people and leading the governor to call for a fresh effort to reduce violent crime in the state capital.

None of the people wounded at the Power Ultra Lounge had life-threatening injuries, the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter, bumping up the count of those hit by gunfire to 25 from an initial 17.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told a press conference that the city was revoking the lounge’s liquor license and that the property manager was going to evict the club, adding “we will be shutting this location down”.

He also said that the incident was not being treated as an act of terrorism.

Stodola said, “I want to thank and commend our first responders; thanks to their response, the work of the medical professionals in our hospitals, and by the grace of God, all of the victims are expected to survive.

“I want to reassure our public that this was not an act of terrorism but a tragedy. A local community tragedy. It does not appear to be a planned shooting. It appears that there was a disagreement amongst a small subset of individuals at a concert that turned violent because of the presence of rivalries and weapons.

“Let me mention a couple of things. First of all, the lounge, The Ultra Power Lounge, the ABC has suspended the liquor license effective today. The city is going to be placing this property in our criminal abatement programme and we will be shutting this location down. Absolutely.

“The manager of the property is advised that he is also providing an eviction notice to the operators of the lounge. So this activity downtown is going to cease.”