Thousands of people attended the burial of elder statesman, Maitama Sule on Tuesday as the Dan Masani Kano was laid to rest at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

Maitama Sule died in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday at the age of 87.

The body of the elder statesman had earlier arrived in Abuja before it was flown to Kano State in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

See photos of the burial below: