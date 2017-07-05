Malami, Lai Mohammed Differ On Senate-Executive Rift

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami and his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed have given separate explanations on the rift between the Senate and executive over the confirmation of nominees.

The Senate had suspended the confirmation of all nominees from the executive until all issues of confirmation as contained in the Constitution were adhered to.

The Attorney-General told State House correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday that the matter does not constitute an issue for the Federal Executive Council, saying the Council cannot begin to defend what it did not decide on.

He said: “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sat down to arrive at the decision in one way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned. So I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to start to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the Federal Executive Council”.

On his part, Mr Lai Mohammed noted that the issue was being addressed and resolved through an efficient mechanism.

“Whatever may be the misunderstanding between the National Assembly and the executive will have an excellent mechanism for resolving it. We believe that government is executive, legislative and judiciary; whatever might be the problem, we are resolving it and we are addressing it,” Mr Mohammed said.