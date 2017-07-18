Enugu Govt Moves To End Farmers, Herdsmen Clash

The Enugu State Government has started talks with Fulani herdsmen in the state for possible ways to ensure a cordial relationship between farmers and herdsmen and avoid damages of farmlands.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, General Gabriel Ezeh (Rtd) said the meeting became necessary following recent destruction of farmland by herdsmen at Uzo-Uwani and Nkanu East Local Government Areas.

He said the government and the herdsmen will continue to meet however to identify possible ways to find a lasting solution to the issues.

“We decided to call this meeting because this is a farming season and a time for migration for the herdsmen. We are recording another farmland destruction and we want it tackled before it gets out of hand. I’m happy they showed up and made meaningful contributions”

Meanwhile, the herdsmen representing the 11 Arewa community in the state while making their contributions told the government to ensure the herdsmen in every community are known so as to know whom to ask if anything goes wrong.

They reiterated their commitment to align with the state government policy.


