One Killed, Another Missing As Flood Ravages Taraba Community

At least one person has been confirmed killed and another missing following a flood disaster which ravaged Nguroje community in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The heavy downpour which lasted for some hours rendered many homeless and destroyed farmlands.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via telephone interview, Taraba State House of Assembly Member representing Nguroje Constituency, Nelson Lens, described the incident as unfortunate.

According to him, this is the first of its kind in the area.

He said construction of water ways channels has commenced to avert reoccurrence and relief materials sent to victims to cushion their hardship.

He insists that the search is still ongoing to find the missing person and identified the deceased as Gomma Saidu.