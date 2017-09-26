Peter Obi Did Not Make Obiano Governor – Ulasi

The Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra Dan Ulasi has said that the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi did not make the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

He made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where he alleged that Obi didn’t have any other choice but to endorse the candidature of Obiano.

He said, “Four years ago, we brought out a young man who is now the governor of Anambra state. I don’t want to say how that young man, who is now governor of Anambra state came out.

“It wasn’t Peter who brought him out, it was Victor Umeh who brought him out. Peter had no alternative because he wanted an Obaze”.

The former PDP chief wondered why the former governor who paraded Governor Obiano four years back as the best candidate for the job, would now have a rethink.

“But four years ago, most importantly people should have asked him, this was a man, a chartered accountant, close to the rank of Executive Director of a bank, and Peter took him all around Anambra state to be the best presentation anybody could have and there was no doubt about his qualification.

“What we would have expected, and I was asking him this yesterday, ‘If Willie Obiano had not done well, why didn’t you call a press conference? Tell Anambra people what this young man has done that has made you change your mind just after four years,”’ he stressed.

Although Ulasi was quick to admit that Obi split the state by accepting Obiano, he, however, maintained it was against the people’s wishes.

He added, “Peter has split Anambra state, unfortunately, that person (Obiano) wasn’t the kind of candidate we would like to (have).”