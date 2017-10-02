Rocker Tom Petty Found Unconscious

Rocker Tom Petty was hospitalized in apparent serious condition after suffering a heart attack, celebrity news site TMZ said Monday.

The website, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, said that the 66-year-old rocker was found at his Malibu home on Sunday evening unconscious with no pulse.

He had no brain activity when he reached the hospital “and a decision was made to pull life support,” the site later said on Twitter.

Representatives for Petty did not immediately return messages asking for comment.

Petty — known for hits such as “American Girl,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “I Won’t Back Down” — just last week had wrapped up a tour to mark 40 years of his band the Heartbreakers.

AFP