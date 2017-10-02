Rocker Tom Petty Found Unconscious

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2017
Tom Petty Credit: Larry Philpot

Rocker Tom Petty was hospitalized in apparent serious condition after suffering a heart attack, celebrity news site TMZ said Monday.

The website, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, said that the 66-year-old rocker was found at his Malibu home on Sunday evening unconscious with no pulse.

He had no brain activity when he reached the hospital “and a decision was made to pull life support,” the site later said on Twitter.

Representatives for Petty did not immediately return messages asking for comment.

Petty — known for hits such as “American Girl,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “I Won’t Back Down” — just last week had wrapped up a tour to mark 40 years of his band the Heartbreakers.

AFP


More on Entertainment

Singer Jason Aldean Safe After Las Vegas Shooting

Lady Gaga Demands Gun Control Amid Artist Shock At Vegas Carnage

Alicia Keys, McCartney Launch Campaign Against Breast Cancer

Nobel Literature Prize To Be Announced On Thursday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV