Delta Pensioners Protest, Accuse Govt Of Misusing Paris Club Refund

Retirees in Delta State on Tuesday held a protest, criticising Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the non-payment of their entitlements.

They protested under the umbrella of the Association of Retired Local Government Staff and Primary School Teachers.

The retirees bearing placards and banners to their protest to state’s House of Assembly and Government House, accusing the governor of misusing the Paris Club refund and bailout fund released to the state by the Federal Government.

While demanding to know how the bailout was spent, they requested the full payment of all benefits owed them from 2013 till date.

This is the second time in one week pensioners in Delta State will be protesting through the streets of Asaba singing the same song and passing the same kind of message.

Their placards gave a clear description of their requests as they converged on the complex of the State House of Assembly to pour out their grievances.

“It is appalling to note that soon after assumption of office in May 2015, the state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, through the joint allocation account stopped the 7.5 percent statutory monthly allocation to the Bureau of Local Government Pensions,” Chairman of the association, Jerry Arioghore said.

“This is a serious infraction on the Delta State Pension Reform Law and all efforts to draw his attention to this fell on deaf ears.”

Responding to their lamentations, some members of the state Assembly promise to look into the matter and profer solutions to their plight

At the Government House, the protesting retirees were met by the chief of staff to the governor and the state Head of Service, who told them that they felt their pain and promised to address the issues.

“All you have stated is the obvious. We are facing these challenges because the funds are not available. Nobody wants you to die, we feel your pain and we shall definitely address these issues,” they said.