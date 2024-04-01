Gunmen Abduct Several Students In Delta State

Gunmen have abducted an unspecified number of students travelling along the East-West road in Ughelli, Delta State.

The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt. According to the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command Edafe Bright, the occupants of the vehicle may have been students who were returning from their school in Calabar Cross River State on Friday night before they were abducted from the minibus they were travelling in

He says no ransom has been demanded yet. However, the police have already swung into action in search of the abductors and their victims.

“The Command is aware of this ugly incident, and we are doing all it takes to ensure that they are rescued unhurt,” he tweeted on his X handle.

This abduction is coming as some students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) were abducted in Cross River.

The three students, according to a source from the school, are Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery; Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology; and Damilola Dickson, a final year student of the same department.