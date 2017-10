Former Arsenal defender, Kolo Toure, has been appointed as part of Marc Wilmot’s coaching staff for the Ivorian national team.

Toure will begin work immediately starting with Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Mali.

Toure also has assistant roles with Cote D’Ivoire’s home-based national team and the Under-23 side.

He will combine his new role with his position as technical coach at Glasgow Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.