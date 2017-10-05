Nigeria Needs $16bn To Develop Rail Sector, Says Amaechi

The Federal Government says it is shopping for about $16 billion to actualise its plans in the rail sector and to build two deep seaports.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the minister, government is making efforts to construct and modernise major rail lines in the country.

He told State House correspondents that government would bring in new locomotives and coaches between October and December.

“We are bringing in more locomotives; we are bringing in more coaches and wagons, to ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge,” he said”

On what he discussed with the President, Amaechi said President Buhari “sleeps and wakes up thinking about our railways”.

“Therefore, I must always see him (Buhari) and tell him how far we have gone; once he hears the progress that is being made, he feels happy.”

The minister said the President was “very pleased” with the progress made in terms of the narrow gauge, saying they would ensure efficiency in the narrow gauge before the end of the year.

He added, “In terms of the narrow gauge, if not for a hitch, we would have commenced trucking cargo form Apapa seaport to Ebute-Metta-Lagos and take away the challenges we are having with that Apapa grid and bad road. That will happen before December.’’