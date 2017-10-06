Three Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox Reported In Rivers

Three suspected cases of the viral disease monkeypox have been reported in Rivers State, a day after neighbouring Bayelsa State confirmed an outbreak of the disease.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Chikere Princewill, informed journalists of the development in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday.

All three cases were discovered in Obio Akpor Local Government of the state – at Rumoulumeni, Eneka, and Psychiatric Road.

According to the commissioner, fluid samples from the suspects have been sent to the laboratory to confirm the virus.

One of the suspected infected persons is a 13-year-old who was earlier taken to a traditional medicine man for treatment.

The commissioner advised residents to maintain hygiene standards and report any symptomatic case to the nearest health care centre.

He also informed the public that the disease control centre and the response team that were used to tackle Ebola and Lassa fever in the state have been re-activated.

The commissioner stressed that although the three cases are suspected to be monkeypox cases, there has been no confirmation of the viral disease in the state yet.