Plateau Killings Has Political Undertone, Says Adudu

A former Member of Parliament, Senator Timothy Adudu, has said that the recent attack on Plateau that left no fewer than 27 people dead is largely owing to “politics” being played by leaders.

He made this known while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday in Abuja.

“It runs across generations. It started from the late 90s or thereabout and it still subsists till today and the cause varies.

“But I will say that the major, fundamental cause that has ignited this thing always, to my mind, is purely political, that we do not play politics with maturity.

“We are not matured enough in our approach to politics. People easily, when it comes to issues of politics, adopt every means necessary whether it is fear or foul,” he said why stating the remote cause of the violence that erupted the state on Monday.

Mr. Adudu, who represented Plateau North Senatorial District during the 5th Assembly, explains further that the security operatives had, before the incidence occurred, stormed homes of residents to ransack and confiscated cutlasses among several others.

“Before this incidence happened, I am reliably informed that the security apparatus went the houses of the Irigwe people, they were confiscating cutlasses and other weapons.

“If that happened, I will see it as a one-sided operation. We did not hear when they went to confiscate weapons from the other side. If that happened, I will call it a security lapse and it did not help matters at all.

“The culprits should be brought to book, it should not be rhetoric as usual that we have seen in the past. Government is going to investigate, we will get to the root of the matter. We are going to do all source to see that it does not occur again,” he added.

The Senator also wondered why such an incident would occur owing to the curfew imposed by the state government to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He added, “A curfew was put in place, they went and slaughtered these people when they were observing the curfew in their homes.

“So these are not spirits, these people walk on their two legs. They defy the curfew, defy government and the security apparatus, and went and killed these people in their homes.

“Who oversaw maintain this curfew? Where was he? What practical steps are being taken to see that such people are punished? Until we start doing that, we will continue to have a reoccurrence of this.”