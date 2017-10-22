Nigerian Football League Has Not Gotten Adequate Support – Gov Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has said football leagues in Nigeria need more support and funding as they are not getting the much-needed support from the private sector.

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital while receiving the management of Kwara United football club at the government house, Ahmed called for full participation of private bodies and corporate individuals in the sponsorship of the Nigeria football leagues.

“We must look for other ways to declare funding for sporting activities. Sporting activities are growing beyond being an entertainment, it is also a career programme that can be pursued by those who want to make a career from it.

“We have seen so many examples internationally which points to the fact that we must see it as another area where we can drive youths to not only create a career but also make a name for themselves,” he said.

Ahmed described sports as a veritable tool for youths development and good governance, hence the need for its sustainable funding.

He said, “Premiership footballing in Nigeria has not gotten enough level of desired support in terms of private sector involvement and this is one area we require to take very seriously,”

The governor also enumerated his government’s efforts in developing sports, explaining that no amount of investment on sports is too much.