2017 FIFA Awards Ceremony In Photos

It was a great night for football fans across the world who watch their favourite players and coaches bag various honours at the 2017 FIFA Awards ceremony in London.

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player on Monday while Lieke Martens was crowned The Best FIFA Women’s player for her excellent performance at Barcelona and Netherlands.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA World Player Of The Year

Similarly, Italian great Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) claimed The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award, just as Zinédine Zidane and Sarina Wiegman were voted The Best coaches of the season.

See photos of those who were honoured at the event below;