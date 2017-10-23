2017 FIFA Awards Ceremony In Photos

Updated October 23, 2017
2017 FIFA Awards Ceremony In Photos
Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane (R) stands with his trophy for winning The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2017 Award alongside Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with his trophy for winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2017 Award on October 23, 2017 in London.
Ben STANSALL / AFP

It was a great night for football fans across the world who watch their favourite players and coaches bag various honours at the 2017 FIFA Awards ceremony in London.

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player on Monday while Lieke Martens was crowned The Best FIFA Women’s player for her excellent performance at Barcelona and Netherlands.

Similarly, Italian great Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) claimed The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award, just as Zinédine Zidane and Sarina Wiegman were voted The Best coaches of the season.

See photos of those who were honoured at the event below;


