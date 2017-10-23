Buhari’s Govt Is A Collosal Failure, Says Bamaiyi

A National Secretary of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mr Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, has condemned the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it has failed to deliver on its promises.

“The performance of the economy is not impressive as far as I’m concerned. Majority of Nigerians were carried away by the lofty promises which the APC government made before coming into power.

“No sooner had we elected them that we discovered that they were completely clueless. They had no idea how to run the government and they were overwhelmed with the nuances of government,” he stated.

Mr Bamaiyi made this known on Monday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Speaking further, the YPP Chief also expressed displeasure over the idea of borrowing to fix the nation’s economy which is still recovering from what has been described as the worst recession in its history.

“I don’t support borrowing to move the economy forward. The idea of borrowing at a time like this, shows great ineptitude on the part of the govt.

“I think this government is a colossal failure. I think what this government should do is to completely resign and call for elections earlier than 2019.

“Nigerians know better now and will not be carried away by lofty promises that politicians come to make.”

Mr Bamaiyi, however, lauded the efforts of government in the area of job creation, saying that if more efforts can be put in, the improvement will be enormous.

While lamenting that his party was sick and tired of old politicians who have been ruling Nigeria in the past few years, he stated that the youths would be in a better position to lead the nation.

“What we are seeking to do at the Young Progressive Party is to ignite a youth revolution. We believe so much in the youths and so we want the young people of this country to take over governance at all levels – from the state, federal, local government.

“We want every unit of government to be taken over by young people. We are just catalysts for that kind of revolution. It is a revolution without guns or weapons; it is a revolution with the ballot box. And it will be achieved, that is the cardinal principle for which we stand.

“The young people have great ideas that will transform this nation. We are sick and tired of the old politicians who have been in leadership all these years. Since I was a small child, they told me that I would be a leader of tomorrow. Today they are still telling me I am a leader of tomorrow. The same old people that have been in leadership all along when we were children,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Mr Bamaiyi dismissed the beliefs held in some quarters that youth leadership in the country can only be made possible during the military regime.

He explained: “Who says it is only in the military regime that young people will lead this country? If you look at the various military regimes we have had, most of the military leaders led this country as young people. We want to say, that even in a democratic government as this one, young people can lead this country.

“And young people must be given the opportunity. We know it is not going to be easy, but we have put machinery in place to take over the leadership of this nation from the old people that have completely dominated the leadership of Nigeria because the young people have brilliant ideas.”