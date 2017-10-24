Fans Go Emotional As Ronaldo Dedicates FIFA Award To Them

Channels Television  
Updated October 24, 2017
Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy after winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2017 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. Ben STANSALL / AFP

Fans of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on Twitter to celebrate him on his laudable feat of winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2017 Award during.

Ronaldo’s fans in series of tweets reacted to his earlier tweet on his verified handle @Cristiano where excitedly dedicated the award to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters.

This generated emotional reaction with many of the fans describing him as the greatest of all and a legendary footballer.

 


