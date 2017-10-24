Fans Go Emotional As Ronaldo Dedicates FIFA Award To Them

Fans of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on Twitter to celebrate him on his laudable feat of winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2017 Award during.

Ronaldo’s fans in series of tweets reacted to his earlier tweet on his verified handle @Cristiano where excitedly dedicated the award to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters.

This generated emotional reaction with many of the fans describing him as the greatest of all and a legendary footballer.

Amazing feeling to have won this award again. Want to dedicate to my family, my friends, my teammates and coaches from both Real Madrid and Portuguese NT and everyone who supported me. pic.twitter.com/umpYMo1JZg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 23, 2017

The reason why Ronaldo the best this year. Show him some love 🙌 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ZOTS7DWqUr — Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) October 23, 2017

THE BEST 🏆 LEGEND pic.twitter.com/NoHMAwIaPj — Aleyna Fişek (@aleynafisek) October 23, 2017

It will be the fifth ball in the Bernabeu#Thebest pic.twitter.com/jMyqPjFYyO — Mohammed🇸🇦 (@abo_maaher) October 24, 2017

We love you my legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvxlS8qF1g — ندى (@zaeema10) October 23, 2017

“DOUBLE” is the new trend for Crisiano now I guess cuz “one” is too main stream 😉 🐐 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EKO4OoLXZB — 💮 R·I·Z·I·A 💮 (@RoyalMadrid_FC) October 23, 2017