Ogun Police Rescues Abducted Chinese

The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued a kidnapped Chinese, Lee Xian Qiang from his abductors.

Quiang was sad to have been kidnapped by six armed men at Ogere area along Lagos- Ibadan expressway on his way to Abeokuta from Kogi State.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi on Wednesday said his release was made possible following the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

“Immediately the case was reported, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu dispatched operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by their Commander DSP Uba Adam to the scene with a clear instruction that the victim must be rescued unhurt and the hoodlums be apprehended.

“The team swung into action, combed the entire area and later located the hideout of the kidnappers. On sighting the Policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle at the end of which one of the suspects was arrested while others escaped with gunshot injuries and the victim rescued unhurt,” he said.

The PPRO further said the arrested suspect is currently helping the Police in their investigation, adding that victim who has been re-united with his people was full of praise to the police.

He however said that the CP has appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals and other health workers to report any body with bullet injuries if seen in their area.